Action Against Hunger Calls On Hospitality Industry To Unite In The Fight Against The Global Food Crisis

Action Against Hunger is urging food and drinks brands, retailers and restaurants to get behind this year’s Love Food Give Food campaign. The campaign provides the opportunity for the food and hospitality industry to unite during the Covid-19 crisis, fight global hunger and make a positive impact on their businesses at the same time.

The world is facing a global hunger pandemic, heightened by Covid-19. 135 million people globally were already suffering from acute food insecurity, due to issues of access, poverty, climate change and conflict. These figures are expected to double to 265 million as many communities internationally are struggling to access the food they need to survive and thrive. Despite the economic slump created by the virus, the UK still benefits from a relatively stable food chain and readily available food. This puts our food & hospitality industry in a unique position to make an impact in the fight against global hunger.

For over 20 years Action Against Hunger has worked closely with UK restaurants to turn people’s love for food into action and raise over £11 million for vulnerable communities across the world. With restaurants facing unprecedented challenges and the global food crisis growing, Action Against Hunger is now calling on retailers and food and drinks brands to join a global mission to end life-threatening hunger and create a lasting impact by working together.

Love Food Give Food 2020 launches on 1 September and runs through to the end of October. The campaign will encourage consumers to spend money with partners, enjoy great food and in turn support the most vulnerable communities facing life-threatening hunger around the world. Action Against Hunger will also mark the United Nation’s World Food Day on Friday 16th October – a day of collective action against hunger, with their food and hospitality partners.

Action Against Hunger is committed to seeing a world free from hunger. The charity operates in almost 50 countries, directly responding to Covid-19 whilst continuing its life-saving programmes to treat malnutrition and ensure communities can access safe and nutritious food. This includes working with community-based partners here in the UK due to unprecedented need.

Jean-Michel Grand, Executive Director, Action Against Hunger UK said: “Never has the work of charities seemed more relevant or important. This pandemic has sent shockwaves throughout the UK and across the globe. It will be the poorest who pay the heaviest price.

“We are hugely proud of our work with the food and hospitality sector, and together we can create a defining moment for UK consumers to take action against hunger by celebrating the UK’s incredible food and hospitality industry. We look forward to making Love Food Give Food 2020 a bigger campaign than ever before, to support our life-saving work at this critical time.”

*Research shows that consumers and employees care about social purpose and want to know what companies are doing about the issues they care about. Being a Love Food Give Food partner can generate new customers and grow their loyalty, improve brand reputation and increase employee engagement.

Partners can get involved in a variety of different ways, including through cause related marketing – with a percentage donated across single or multiple products, customer donations at the point of sale and/or matching donations.

For more information on Love Food Give Food and to register your interest in becoming a partner visit https://www.actionagainsthunger.org.uk/lovefoodgivefood