Added Woes: UK Hospitality Now Grapples with Rent Debt Crisis

The struggles for the UK hospitality sector are far from being over. Besides problems like staff and cash crunch, job losses, reopening hurdles, operators and trade bodies have been warning the government on the pending rent debt crisis, which might trigger business failures and more job losses within the sector. With the vaccine rollout progressing steadily, businesses across the sectors are hopeful for a great start. But for the hospitality sector, where some of the operators have reopened from 12 April, basic operational problems are creating hurdles as it is yet to address the £2.5 billion worth of unpaid rent bills due to the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.

In a recent letter to the Communities & Local Government Secretary of State Robert Jenrick MP, trade bodies have asked the UK government to intervene and resolve the issue.The UKHospitality has highlighted though some landlords have been supportive and understanding towards their tenants, commercial landlords are in no mood to forgo the rent and have been aggressive in their approach. The trade body has highlighted that nearly 40-45% of the businesses are still bargaining the existing and pending rent with their landlords. Another 20-30% are still looking at ways to settle their debt so that they can start afresh after the lockdown norms have been lifted. Expressing their concern, sector experts said that the sector may face tougher days in the near future because of the losses incurred last year alongwith the mounting rent.According to the data provided by the UKHospitality Quarterly Tracker, the sales of the hospitality sector between April 2020 and March 2021 dropped to £46 billion, which is a decline of 64% from £126.8bn in April 2019-March 2020. Experts further added that the commercial rental debt is an unresolved issue, which has been repeatedly ignored by the UK government. On its part, the government so far has tried shielding the businesses from getting evicted by the landlords after they introduced lease forfeiture and debt enforcement moratoria till December 2020. In March this year, the government had further extended the lease forfeiture moratorium till the end of June this year. Experts feel the moratorium has brought the commercial property to a halt as lockdowns forced the tenants from paying their rents and prevented the landlords from taking any punitive action.