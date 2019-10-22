Admiral Taverns Completes Acquisition Of 150 Star Pubs

Pub company Admiral Taverns has completed the acquisition of 150 tenanted community pubs from Star Pubs & Bars.

The company stated: “The acquisition of the nationwide portfolio marks the latest stride forward in Admiral’s proven growth strategy as a leading operator of community pubs. Through (our) highly supportive and award-winning operations-centric approach, the group has developed a high‑quality estate of approximately 950 sustainable, individual and authentic wet-led pubs, which sit across England, Scotland and Wales.”

Chris Jowsey (pictured), chief executive of Admiral Taverns said: “On behalf of the entire company, I am delighted to officially welcome our new licensees to Admiral. Core to our approach is our commitment to invest behind our pubs and licensees, supporting them to build vibrant social hubs that can thrive at the heart of their local communities.

“Our team have been working hard to ensure the integration process for our new licensees has been as smooth as possible and we look forward to developing these new working partnerships.”