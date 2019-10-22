Sustainable Restaurant Association Reveals Top 20 Most Sustainable Operators

Restaurants and foodservice operators responding to the climate crisis by shifting the balance of their menus towards more veg-led dishes, finding ever more innovative ways to keep food on the plate and out of the bin, and reducing single-use plastic, feature prominently in the Top 20 Food Made Good Sustainable Businesses of the Year.

The winner of the award, the business to have achieved the highest score in the Sustainable Restaurant Association’s (SRA) industry leading Food Made Good Rating, will be revealed by Melissa Hemsley at the Food Made Good Awards ceremony at Troxy on 5th November.

The rating assesses businesses across all aspects of their policies, operations and influence across ten key themes under the headings of Sourcing, Environment and Society. Together these define a ‘good’ restaurant or foodservice business.

The Top 20 list features an organic pub, workplace and university caterers as well as a city farm café, a Danish Michelin-starred restaurant, a major pub group and two beachside restaurants.

With livestock production and food waste combining to account for about a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions, the SRA has been focusing on supporting foodservice to shift the balance of its food procurement towards more veg and to set and meet food waste reduction targets with its Food Print and Food Waste: Bad Taste programmes.

Raymond Blanc OBE, President of the SRA, said: “The whole world and kitchens across the UK are waking up to the climate threat. The Food Made Good Awards are the perfect platform for shining a light on those kitchens and the teams working in them, that are using incredible creativity and taking risks to help their customers make food choices that are good for them and the planet. Every chef and restaurateur will take inspiration from this shortlist of dozens of inspiring ideas and initiatives successfully implemented by their industry colleagues.”

A full list of categories and the shortlisted restaurants are available here.