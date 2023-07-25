Admiral Taverns Invests Over £10 Million Into Its Community Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns has invested more than £10 million into upgrading its community pubs throughout the first half of 2023. The group, which owns almost 1,500 pubs in England, Scotland and Wales, has invested the funds into 138 pubs across both its leased and tenanted estate and its wet-led operator division, Proper Pubs.

The active investment programme is a core part of Admiral’s strategy to ensure that every pub can thrive and make a positive difference within their communities across the UK. Investments range from transformational interior and external refurbishments through to upgrading licensee accommodation and making essential structural repairs. As a result of the ongoing Capex scheme, Admiral has been able to enhance essential social hubs, further supporting all aspects of community life.

Chris Jowsey, Chief Executive at Admiral Taverns, said: “At Admiral, we strongly believe in creating long-term, sustainable pubs that sit at the heart of their communities and support all aspects of local life. Pubs are the cornerstone of British life and have been bringing people together for centuries so it’s essential that we continue to facilitate such an important part of community life. The results from these refurbishments are incredible and I wish each of our licensees and operators every success for the future.”

Highlights of the ongoing programme include the recent openings of leased and tenanted pubs, The Toad Hall Inn in Colwyn Bay following a £200,000 investment, and The Plume of Feathers in Hitchin after a £180,000 refurbishment.

For Proper Pubs, 2023 has seen a record number of openings. These include the Strawberry Gardens in Manchester which received an investment of almost £248,000, as well as the Gamull in Preston which opened following a transformational £360,000 capex investment.