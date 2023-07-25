Rising Energy Prices Force Southampton Pub Closure

Share Tweet Share Email

A popular Southampton Pub is to close its doors permanently next month citing rising energy costs and high rents.

In a heartfelt statement on Facebook The Black Phoenix pub, which regularly receives five star reviews said: “We really hoped to never have to type these words but; unfortunately we have made the decision to permanently shut our doors in about a months time.”

“This decision has not come lightly but it is one that needed to be made. If it wasn’t for our pride and love of the venue, it would have been made earlier.”

The team also made an appeal but customers to support the public last few weeks of trading to help staff find new positions.

“We would love it if you could continue to support us in these last few weeks whilst we roll things back so that the staff have time to find new homes – If you are aware of any venues that are looking for fantastic staff then please let us know so we can pass it on to them.

As this post will likely garner a lot of attention we’d like to also take this time to try and remind people to support independent businesses where they can. There are so many places near us that serve such an important place in the community that will also be struggling with the high rents and inflated energy prices.

We are having talks currently about moving the kitchen into The Shooting Star and how viable this move would be and whether it would be something people would like to see. Whether or not this comes to fruition is still on the table.

A massive thank you is due to everyone that has supported us over the years and to all our staff past and present for breathing such life into the place. We’re sorry if we let anyone down but at least we have some great memories to go out with.

Shocked and saddened customers took to social media to express their disappointment

“Gutted. Such an awesome place and the staff are an absolute credit! Xx”

“So sorry to see this news sending a lot of love to you all – times are really tough for all us little indie places”

“Oh no! I’m gutted! You’re my favourite bar in Southampton, always welcoming, friendly and relaxed. I’m so, so sad you’re closing.”

Only three weeks ago UK hospitality CEO Kate Nicholls called on the the government to take action and throw a lifeline to operators struggling rising energy costs, calling for measures that enable businesses to exit energy contracts fixed at the peak of the energy crisis.

She said: “While its review into the non-domestic energy market is positive, it has been ongoing for at least six months with no conclusions. The severity of the situation facing hospitality businesses requires far more urgency from the regulator and this inaction has resulted in business failure, which we have continuously warned of.

“If Ofgem is unable to act and intervene in the energy market, compelling suppliers to renegotiate with customers, then I would urge the Government and the CMA to step in, properly investigate the market and do right by hard-working businesses by taking meaningful action.”