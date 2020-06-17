Admiral Taverns Launches Its ‘Rising From Lockdown’ Online Licensee Support Platform

Admiral Taverns is launching its online support platform Rising From Lockdown to help licensees re-launch their pub businesses, after being shut for almost three months during lockdown. The platform will be available online from Tuesday June 16th on the company’s website to help licensees navigate the re-opening process and offer support after the incredible spirit with which licensees have supported their communities during the crisis.

The platform is laid out in two ways to maximise ease of use: by weekly countdown, so licensees have a timely roadmap of recommended actions; and by operational area, such as property, retail offer and marketing. It includes a checklist for licensees to ensure they are complying with guidelines, a sample of licensee COVID business risk assessments, a four-weekly operational plan, tips for the best way to tackle reopening and free online workshops with industry partner Pub and Bar Academy. The workshops will focus on COVID safety measures, property readiness, cellar management and marketing.

The team at Admiral has compiled the detail on the platform, in line with the draft government guidelines and insight from licensees on the measures they feel will be helpful for reopening. It will be regularly updated as guidance changes. The recommendations also take into account consumer research on what measures customers feel would give them reassurance as they begin to socialise in pub environments, such as increased spacing between tables, free hand sanitiser and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Ian Ronayne, Managing Director of Admiral Taverns said: “ During the COVID-19 crisis our approach has been to be as proactive and supportive to our licensees as possible and we were determined to ensure that they have some useful material available to help open their pubs when guidelines permit. Rising From Lockdown gathers some tools, timely information and common sense reminders in one place to help licensees re-start their businesses. Throughout COVID-19 our pub communities have been hugely supportive, and we can’t wait for our licensees to be able to welcome them back into their local pubs”.