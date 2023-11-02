Admiral Taverns Supports Pub Is The Hub

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns has continued its support for Pub is The Hub with a donation of £6,000 for 2023.

The pub company has been a supporter of Pub is The Hub for a number of years, contributing to the running of the organisation and its Community Services Fund.

Pub is The Hub Chief Executive John Longden raised a glass to celebrate the continued support with Admiral Taverns chief executive officer Chris Jowsey at the Wheatsheaf, Oak Street in Manchester.

John Longden said: “A big thanks to Admiral Taverns and Chris for its increased support this year. We really could not exist as an organisation without the long-term support of companies such as Admiral.

“As a not-for-profit organisation we do not receive long-term funding so donations are really essential to enable us to support heroic publicans and their pubs to diversify.”

Admiral Taverns Chief Executive Officer Chris Jowsey said: “Pubs are the cornerstone of British life and it’s important to recognise that they aren’t just a place to drink which is highlighted through the fantastic work from the team at Pub is The Hub. We look forward to continuing to support their amazing work helping local communities.”

John Longden presented publicans Lisa Booth and Robert Ashton at the Admiral Taverns pub the Wheatsheaf in Manchester with a Pub is The Hub plaque to thank them for all the help they give to the local community in Manchester.