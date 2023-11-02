Southern Based Multiple Operator Adds Fifth Pub To Portfolio

Share Tweet Share Email

Southern based multiple operator Nick Warner has taken on the lease of Penn Central in Poole and is renaming it Bank by Nicholas James following a £355,000 joint refurbishment with Star Pubs & Bars. It is his first lease with Star Pubs & Bars and brings his portfolio of pubs, bars and restaurants to five.

Nick’s other hospitality sites are all premium and consist of three freehold and one leased pub. Included are Nicholas James café and bar in Ashley Cross; The Minster Arms, Wimborne; The Olive Tree in Romsey, and The Rose & Crown in Ascot.

Nick started developing his portfolio of pubs, bars and restaurants 12 years ago. Prior to this he was Operations Director for Aruba Group, then Head Food and Beverage for AFC Bournemouth.

He says of his latest move: “Up until recently I have been focussed on country gastro pubs. However, the issue of recruiting and retaining staff in a country environment has led me to diversify and move into town suburbs. It is easier to recruit and manage staff in a town. I opened Nicholas James Café and bar in Ashley Croft in Poole in May and so know the local market and the talent pool.

“After a summer washout, and two years of restrictions on Christmas trading I am looking forward to a great Christmas ahead.”

Says, Star Pubs & Bars Area Manager Stephen McInerney: “We’re delighted to be investing in Bank by Nicholas James to take it to the next level. Nick is a very experienced operator with detailed local knowledge. The upgrade together with good food and drink delivered consistently will transform this well-located suburban site. Many people are choosing to stay local when they go out if they have a quality choice on their doorstep. It is a trend which Nick is able to capitalise on.”