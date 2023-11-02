Parkdean Resorts Sets New Records In Great British Beach Clean

Share Tweet Share Email

Parkdean Resorts is celebrating the completion of this year’s Great British Beach Clean by announcing its record-breaking volunteer numbers and collection total. From 15th – 24th September, 392 volunteers from 59 Parkdean Resorts sites across England, Scotland and Wales collected a total of 620kg litter from UK coastlines, smashing last year’s record of 265 volunteers, 36 sites and 422kg of litter.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Great British Beach Clean, an annual event organised by the Marine Conservation Society. Litter data collected will help further the Marine Conservation Society’s conservation work and will also be included in the International Coastal Clean-up report.

Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest holiday park operator, and its 66 unique parks across the UK are home to over 3,500 acres of land including forests, peatbogs, rivers, beaches, and headlands in some of the UK’s finest beauty spots. Parkdean is committed to caring for its people, parks, and planet to create a positive environmental impact on nature and resources, and to acting responsibly for the long-term sustainability of its business.

Jane Bates, Head of Sustainability and Procurement, Parkdean Resorts, said: “Dedication to our parks, people and planet is at the heart of our company’s mission, and so we are proud to participate in the Great British Beach Clean every year. Following last year’s success, we are thrilled to announce that this year’s event had a record number of parks and volunteers involved, which allowed us to collect the highest amount of litter yet. We are delighted to have had such an amazing turnout from dedicated volunteers and to be able to contribute to the Marine Conservation Society’s valuable work.”

Clare Trotman, Beachwatch Officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said, “We are so grateful for Parkdean Resorts’ support in organising so many events as part of this year’s Great British Beach Clean. By holding dozens of beach cleans around the UK, they have helped to make this year’s event even more successful. Without our volunteers heading down to the beach to collect and record litter, we wouldn’t be able to do the work we do. Their hard work allows us to campaign for a healthier, better protected ocean.”