Aimbridge EMEA Welcomes Six Accor Hotels To UK Portfolio

Aimbridge EMEA has partnered with Accor to welcome six new properties owned by Danish real estate group ProArk to its UK portfolio.

The hotels, which have a total of 865 guestrooms between them, are located in Bedford, Cardiff, Harlow, Nottingham, Telford and Birmingham.

Accor took on the ProArk portfolio in 2019, investing £15m to carry out extensive refurbishment work, rebranding each property from Park Inn to Accor’s midscale Mercure brand.

The portfolio includes Mercure Bedford Centre Hotel; The Harlow Hotel by AccorHotels; Mercure Nottingham Sherwood Hotel; Mercure Birmingham West Hotel; Mercure Telford Centre Hotel; and Mercure Cardiff North Hotel.

David Anderson, President at Aimbridge EMEA, said:

“It’s fantastic to welcome these six properties to our UK portfolio, partnering with both ProArk and Accor to oversee operations at each of the hotels.

“We have extensive experience working with Accor and manage more than 20 Mercure-branded properties already.

“We’re looking forward to putting our wealth of experience and expertise into action, drawing on Aimbridge’s global scale and working closely with each property’s general manager and wider hotel team to help each property to flourish.”

Henrik Sköld-Johansson, Board Member at ProArk Group, said:

“We are so pleased to welcome Aimbridge onboard the ProArk UK portfolio of hotels. We strongly believe that with Aimbridge’s well documented success of running hotels in the UK, we will together take these hotels to the next level”.

The ProArk deal follows Aimbridge EMEA’s recent opening of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Ghent.