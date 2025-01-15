Portfoliofuller’s Report Like-For-Like Sales Up 5.9% 41 Weeks To 11 January 2025

Share Post Share Email

Pub and Hotel operator Fuller’s has revealed positive festive trading figures, as the business shared its trading statement for the 41 weeks to 11 January 2025.

While like-for-like sales for the 41 weeks to 11 January 2025 were up 5.9%, it was the “excellent trading” over the five-week Christmas and New Year period that performed particularly strongly.

Like-for-like sales during the festive period grew 10.2%, with a consistent performance across all parts of the Fuller’s estate.

“We have delivered great results throughout 2024, and this has been enhanced with a really strong Christmas,” says Fuller’s CEO Simon Emeny. “These results would not be possible without the dedication and passion of our amazing team of people, and I would like to thank them all for their hard work and ongoing commitment.”

Emeny says that Fuller’s will now continue to focus on delivering long term returns as well as preparing for the year ahead. Its share buyback programme is on-going, with 5.7m of the planned 6.5m ‘A’ shares now repurchased.

“We also continue to invest in our estate – with a number of major projects planned for the final quarter of the current financial year, including a £4m investment at The Chamberlain Hotel in the City of London, which is already underway,” adds Emeny

“We are confident of meeting market expectations for the full year. While we will be facing fresh cost challenges in the new financial year – with increases in Employers’ National Insurance Contributions, National Living Wage and Business Rates – we are taking appropriate actions to manage the impact of these market challenges and remain confident and optimistic about the future for our business.”

Fuller’s next financial update will be on 11 June 2025, announcing its full year results for the 52 weeks to 29 March 2025.