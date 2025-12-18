All Bar One Invests In Its Transport Hub Sites

Share Post Share Email

Mitchells & Butlers bar brand, All Bar One, announces the refurbishment and extension of three of its transport sites. Part of a combined £2.3million investment, All Bar One Birmingham Airport T2 Airside, All Bar One Edinburgh Airport 1 West and All Bar One Birmingham New Street Station are undergoing design-led upgrades tailored to cater for the high-footfall locations.

Each site will feature the bar brand’s trademark interiors with practical layout improvements to enhance guest flow and experience, supporting the growth of all-day trading, whilst offering speed and flexibility for travellers.

Reopening on 19th December, Birmingham Airport T2 Airside will offer a new, improved main entrance and a defined dining and bar area, along with upgraded lighting, natural timber floor and brick wall finishes.

This will be followed by the expansion of Edinburgh Airport 1 West, opening on 7th February. Work will see an extension of the site onto the concourse area, adding 30 more covers, alongside enhancements to layout to increase visibility within the terminal.

Birmingham New Street Station will see the most extensive refurbishment, expanding into a new unit within the station with an additional 90 covers, bringing the total capacity to 235, along with a redesigned bar area and new customer toilets. Set to reopen on 6th March, the new larger unit is designed to meet increased commuter and leisure demand.

Operations Director at All Bar One, Menesh Modhwadia, comments: “These refurbishments reflect our continued investment in high-performing transport locations, where both footfall and dwell time are increasing. By evolving the design and flow of these sites, we’re able to trade more effectively while staying true to our core focus: serving great food and drink and creating enjoyable moments for guests, whether they’re travelling for business, leisure or simply passing through.”