Hospitality Sector Braces for HFSS Advertising Ban as January Deadline Looms

New restrictions on promoting ‘less healthy’ food and drink set to reshape marketing strategies affecting a range of sectors including pubs, restaurants and bars.

The UK hospitality sector faces a regulatory shift from 5 January 2026, when sweeping restrictions on advertising high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) products come into force across television and online platforms.

The long-delayed legislation, originally scheduled for January 2023 before being pushed back multiple times, will ban paid advertising for identifiable HFSS products online at any time and introduce a 9pm watershed for TV advertising. The measures form part of the government’s strategy to tackle childhood obesity, which it has described as one of the country’s biggest health challenges.

What’s Changing

From January, businesses including restaurants, pubs, cafes and takeaways with more than 250 employees will be prohibited from running paid online advertisements featuring identifiable HFSS menu items. This includes social media campaigns, sponsored content, influencer partnerships, search ads and display banners on platforms including Meta, TikTok and Google.

Television advertising for HFSS products will be restricted to after 9pm on broadcast TV and on-demand services. The rules apply to products in 13 specific categories including burgers, pizzas, fried chicken, crisps, cakes and sugary drinks, assessed using the government’s Nutrient Profiling Model.

Small and medium businesses with fewer than 250 employees are exempt from the online ban, though they remain subject to the TV watershed restrictions. However, franchisees may still need to comply if they are part of a larger brand exceeding the employee threshold.

Importantly, brand advertising that does not feature identifiable HFSS products will be permitted. Following industry pressure, the government delayed implementation from October 2025 to January 2026 specifically to clarify this exemption through secondary legislation.

Industry Response

Despite the formal January start date, major broadcasters and advertising bodies have committed to voluntary compliance from 1 October 2025. Key stakeholders signed a letter pledging early adoption of the restrictions.

However, confidence levels across the hospitality sector remain mixed. Research found that just 14% of food and beverage businesses claim to fully understand the regulations, with confidence lowest among pub, bar and restaurant operators.

The British Takeaway Campaign has warned the ban could “clobber thousands of independent takeaways and restaurants” that rely on digital advertising to reach customers.

Already in Effect

Some hospitality operators are already adjusting to related HFSS regulations that came into force in October 2025. Free refills on sugary drinks have been banned across England’s out-of-home sector, affecting establishments from Nando’s to independent cafes. Volume promotions such as ‘buy one get one free’ deals on HFSS items are also now prohibited for businesses with 50 or more employees.

The sector, already navigating rising costs and staffing pressures, faces yet another operational adjustment. But as health-conscious dining continues to gain mainstream appeal, some industry figures suggest the restrictions may ultimately align with evolving consumer preferences for lower-sugar, lower-calorie options alongside the growing demand for healthier alternatives.