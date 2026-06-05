The Old Horse Celebrates 162 Years by Giving Away 162 Free Pints on Beer Day Britain

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One of the Leicester’s most historic pubs, The Old Horse, is raising a glass to its remarkable 162-year legacy by giving back to the community in the best way it knows how – with 162 free pints.

Taking place on Beer Day Britain (15 June), the giveaway invites guests to join the celebrations and enjoy a pint on the house, marking more than a century and a half of serving great beer and good times.

The simple but generous initiative will see 162 pints given away on a first-come, first-served basis, offering a fitting tribute to the pub’s long-standing place at the heart of the community. Those taking part can choose from a free pint of Guinness, Cruzcampo, Everards Tiger and Heineken 0.0.

Sam Hagger, Founder of The Beautiful Pubs Collective, said: “The Old Horse has always been about great beer and great people, so giving away 162 pints felt like the perfect way to celebrate the legacy of this amazing pub as well as Beer Day Britain.”

Beer Day Britain, the national celebration of UK beer, provides the perfect backdrop for the event, bringing together beer lovers across the country to champion pubs and brewing heritage.

Known for its wide range of beers on tap, including a standout Guinness offering, The Old Horse continues to balance tradition with quality, ensuring every pint poured lives up to its reputation. The historic pub has recently reopened after completing a £1 million joint investment with Everards of Leicestershire.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure their free pint and be part of what promises to be a lively and memorable celebration.

The event is open to over-18s only, and drinks will be served responsibly.