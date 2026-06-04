Punch Pubs & Co Acquires Five Further Pubs from RedCat Hospitality

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Punch Pubs & Co has completed the acquisition of a further five pubs from RedCat Hospitality.

The acquisition, following the recent eight-package deal, supports Punch’s goal to operate quality community pubs and helps RedCat Hospitality grow its premium pubs-with-rooms business.

Notably, the deal includes The Meynell Ingram Arms in Hoar Cross, near Burton on Trent, the home of Punch’s Support Centre. The addition strengthens Punch’s presence in and around its heartland.

Andy Spencer, CEO of Punch Pubs & Co, said: “We are delighted to welcome another five pubs into the Punch family, each of which brings its own unique character, heritage and role at the heart of its local community.

“The Meynell Ingram Arms’ proximity to Burton-on-Trent is particularly meaningful for us. Punch has deep roots in the area and it’s always a pleasure to strengthen our estate close to home.

“As with all of our investments, these pubs represent an opportunity to work in partnership with passionate Publicans, to invest for the long term and ensure each site continues to inspire those moments for its guests and the community.”

Richard Lewis, CEO of RedCat Hospitality, added: “This latest move forms the next step in our strategy to strengthen our position as the UK’s leading operator of premium pubs with rooms.

“We’d very much like to thank the teams in each of the sites for all their hard work over the years, in making the businesses a success and wish them all the best for this next chapter.

“We are confident that in Punch Pubs we have found the perfect new home for these high-quality pubs and that they will continue to thrive under the stewardship of the team there.”

The five pubs included in the transaction are:

• Cherry Tree, Rochford, Essex

• Dam Inn, Newmillerdam, Wakefield

• Grosvenor, Hanwell

• The Meynell Ingram Arms, Hoar Cross, Burton-on-Trent

• The Blue Bell, Rothley, Leicestershire