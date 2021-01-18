Alleviating Lockdown Stress in the Hospitality Sector

The lockdown is causing a huge loss of jobs and leaving businesses with many operators despairing about the future of their business.What are the psychological risks of an extended lockdown within the industry and what can people within the industry do to alleviate stress?

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the hospitality industry facing per- haps one of its biggest crises with many facing an uncertain future. Undoubtedly, the pandemic has brought the issue of mental health to the forefront. In the recent report by Hospitality Action, which was released in September 2020, the new C-19 restrictions including social distancing measures, extra sanitation measures, pressure of ‘policing’ patrons, fear of C-19 infection and fear of job losses were the main causes of stress.

So, even though we’re all aware that it is only through the combination of tougher lockdown measures and waiting for the national rollout of the vaccination programme that we will come out the other side, waiting and being in lockdown is having a major impact on our mental health. People in hospitality have had to deal with a prolonged period of stress which stems directly from their day to day work pre- lockdown and from the uncertainty of what comes next for the industry.

Stress is a psychological and emotional reaction which triggers the release of hormones. The major stress hormones are cortisol, adrenaline and noradrenaline. These hormones all take time to be metabolised. They can trigger mood swings and increase irritability. When this happens over a long period of time, we end up sleeping badly, which increases our irritability, anxiety and can become the beginning of a depressed mood, perhaps depression. As a result, a negative spiral develops. The longer it goes on, the deeper it gets, the more we lose track of the person we were before we started experiencing the destructive effects of stress.