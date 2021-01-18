Why 2021 Should Be The Year For Digitising The Hospitality Industry

While entering a new year offers a level of optimism, as the hospitality industry hopes to soon resume operations, there are still numerous challenges ahead.Aaron Belton, Head of Global Hospitality at DocMX, comments on how the industry can use this time period best described as ‘limbo’, while the UK experiences its third national lockdown, to consider how best to stream- line and future-proof operations whilst preparing to welcome back guests, when safe to do so. REVIEW BACK-OFFICE PAIN POINTS Companies all too often focus on digitising customer-facing processes but there are also significant improvements and cost savings that can be made in the back-office. While hotels have their doors closed to customers, there’s time avail- able to review the hotel or clusters’ back-office operations to consider what works, are we as efficient as we could be and how forward-think- ing improvements will benefit in the long run? Organisations are now presented with precious time to invest in technologies that will assist them reopening with streamlined and efficient processes set in place, which will not only allow a smooth new operation, but aid them in the event of any future crises. Now is the time to consider reviewing operations to become more agile and reduce risk by utilising leading edge automation technology to maximise profitability.

AUTOMATED PROCESSES TO MATCH THE NEW CHALLENGES IN HOTEL OPERATIONS The current pandemic has demonstrated that hospitality organisations cannot continue to operate as they have in the past. Hotel occupancy won’t resume at pre-Covid levels, therefore hospitality organisations will need to adopt a ‘do more with less’ approach. Almost all hotels around the world have experienced a drop in occupancy to less than 20% during the last 12-months. Operators must consider first and foremost the bottom-line and how it can be improved by optimising the way their teams work and by looking to increase efficiency across all areas of the business. Utilising automation and AI technology will guarantee efficiencies and financial savings when processing operational tasks such as Income Audit, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Human Resources, and even Food and Beverage administration.This technology allows employees in all departments to devote time and energy focusing on more big-picture planning, protecting the hotel against future risk and maintaining and improving the guest experience. BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE, POST-BREXIT Looking forward, with Brexit, the pandemic and perhaps as yet unseen industry challenges, the question of staffing is likely to become increasingly topical, as the industry overcomes the challenge of staffing levels. When asking, when the industry reopens, can hotels operate more efficiently with less staff? And if so, how?