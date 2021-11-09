Alleviating Restaurant Pressures With Self-Ordering Kiosks

The restaurant industry has been hit immensely hard over the past 19 months, owing to enforced closures and restrictions, as well as streams of new regulations that have vastly changed the overall dining experience for good.

According to Yelp’s economic impact report released in Q2 of 2020, as many as 72,842 restaurants had closed across the US by July 10, 2020. And in the UK, a tenth of all restaurants were closed by May 2021. Meanwhile, those that were able to survive were forced to pivot and transition, whilst also tackling the ongoing staff shortages plaguing the sector.

From table layouts and adjusted menus to a spike in takeout options and a rethink of customer service, many of these adaptations are here to stay as customers remain conscious about health, safety, and cleanliness in the new normal. It has also birthed a long overdue new era of innovation for the sector.

Enter the self-service kiosk – an asset that is quickly becoming popular among diners.

Having initiated the rollout of self-ordering kiosks across the US in 2015, the vast majority of McDonald’s 13,000-plus restaurants across the globe now have self-ordering kiosks installed and there are four reasons this technology is the industry’s saving grace.

1) LARGER ORDERS

We have Flipdish data showing that orders at self-ordering kiosk are on average 20-30 percent larger than a traditional counter transaction.

There are several possible explanations for this. At kiosks, customers are presented with various menu options, can take more time to order, and may feel more confident in buying more – through self-ordering kiosks, customers can be more comfortable in order any size meal or any volume of food without the risk of being judged.

2) MARKETING OPPORTUNITIES

It is a well-known fact that data is now the most valuable asset in the world, and for businesses it is like gold dust. By tracking and analysing data effectively, key trends and insights can be unlocked.

For restaurants, kiosks can be the information hub, capturing every transaction which can, in turn, be used to track customer behaviour, nurture loyalty, and inform marketing opportunities.