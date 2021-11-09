Fuller’s Teams Up with Brian Turner CBE to Showcase Sunday Roasts

Fuller, Smith and Turner PLC has partnered with Brian Turner CBE as ambassador of its amazing Sunday Roasts across its Managed Pubs and Hotels.

Giving Fuller’s Sunday Roasts his stamp of approval, Turner has been working with Fuller’s Executive Chefs finding out what brings the Fuller’s Sunday Roast to life.

Brian Turner will be hosting a number of events across the estate in the coming months. Sharing his passion for the great British Sunday Roast and Fuller’s story of locally sourced ingredients, skilled chefs, excellent service and thoughtful extra touches that make Fuller’s Sunday Roast stand out from the crowd.

Brian Turner said: “Fuller’s is the pinnacle of fantastic pubs. It only works with the very best, whether that be suppliers, ingredients, recipes, service with a smile or chef talent. It has been a real pleasure to witness the pride that everyone takes in the Fuller’s food offer. Every Fuller’s chef works to the highest of standards and has the perfect customer experience in mind in everything they do. Fuller’s food offer is in a league of its own and its Sunday Roast is just one example of the amazing work the team is doing.”

Paul Dickinson, Director of Food at Fuller’s, said: “To work with a hero of the industry whose career has been all about putting Britain on the culinary global map is an absolute privilege. Brian is proving to be a real inspiration to our people and I have long admired his career and expertise as a chef. He is the perfect partner to showcase our Sunday Roasts.

“Our local ingredients, hand-picked by our carefully selected suppliers, are the perfect building blocks for our Sunday Roasts. However, it is the mastery of our chefs that really sets our Sunday Roasts apart. Our Chefs are all part of Fuller’s Chefs’ Guild, which supports them with the learning, development and classical cookery skills they need to advance their mastery and craftsmanship as chefs.