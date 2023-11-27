Alliance National Wins Center Parcs Housekeeping Award 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Alliance National has been recognised for their service to Center Parcs in their highly contested and demanding Housekeeping Category, winning the Housekeeping Category Award at the Center Parcs Supplier Awards 2023.

The award represents a recognition from Center Parcs of Alliance National’s outstanding contribution to their company-wide housekeeping functions, which are widely recognised as one of their most demanding to serve.

A spokesperson said: “As a national distributor, Alliancd Online pride ourselves on core principles of Value, Service and Expertise, and this award reinforces our delivery in each. Our high-level service is down to every individual doing a magnificent job every time, every day.”

Center Parcs Procurement Manager Samantha Stephenson commented;“The winner of this award has its own great people who provide amazing customer service.Goods are delivered in a timely manner and at short notice when emergencies arise.”

“The supplier consistently supports the division and even troubleshoots when they notice orders haven’t been raised.”

Alliance Online added “As strategically important supplier to Center Parcs, we would also like to thank Center Parcs for acknowledging our hard work with this award, and we’d also like to thank every member of the Center Parcs teams”

“Our Center Parcs National Accounts Manager, Alli McCully, works tirelessly to ensure we meet every need and requirement of their business in a timely and efficient manner.”

“We continue to develop our relationship with Center Parcs across many different areas, and look forward to many more years of working together.”