Almost 12 Million Extra Pints Expected During The Six Nations In £60 Million Boost To The British Beer And Pub Sector

The British Beer & Pub Association estimates that the tournament will generate nearly £60 million in additional revenue for the sector compared with a typical February or March weekend.

Data from last year’s tournament revealed that across all 15 Six Nations matches, pubs showing the tournament saw revenue increase, on average, by 17% compared to weekends where no games were played.

Big matches like Wales versus Ireland and England versus Scotland saw the biggest increase in revenue in pubs: 40% and 29% respectively.

Whilst watching the games, fans increased spending for key favourites such as Draft Stout (68%) and Keg Ales (21%). They also bought more food; revenue from pizza sales increased by 29%, on average, compared to non-match days.

However, the BBPA has warned that UK beer drinkers continue to pay significantly more in beer duty than fans in competing nations.

The UK’s beer duty is three times higher than in both France and Italy, 12 times higher than in Germany or Spain, and increased this February – the first rise for pubs since 2017.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “With an extra 12 million pints expected to be poured during the tournament, generating around £60 million in sales, the Six Nations is a huge moment for pubs.

“There’s nothing quite like watching sport in the pub and we encourage fans to get down to their local and be part of the atmosphere while supporting their teams.

“However, given UK pubgoers pay more in beer duty than fans in any of the other Six Nations countries, we’re calling for a reduction in beer duty.

“We welcome the Government’s recent support on business rates and want to work with them so that the people behind the pint are properly supported and our brewers can invest and grow.”

The BBPA is calling on Government to work with the sector on a long-term plan to help the industry thrive, including reducing beer duty in line with the European average.