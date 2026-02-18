Punch Pubs & Co Announces Its Finalists For This Year’s Punch Publican Of The Year Awards

Share Post Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co has officially revealed the finalists for its hotly anticipated Publican of the Year Awards – and the countdown is on to what promises to be their biggest celebration yet.

This Spring, finalists from across their 1,300 pubs will descend on Punch’s Burton on Trent headquarters for an Oscar-style night of celebration and recognition.

On 27th April, Punch’s very own Public House will be created to provide the stunning venue to welcome more than 200 Publicans, Management Partners, suppliers and special guests for an unforgettable evening of hospitality.

As tradition goes, the night will kick off with bubbles and canapés served by the Punch Exec team.

The awards will be hosted by TV favourite Mark Durden Smith, who will bring his signature charm as he unveils the winners across all nine categories – from Best Newcomer to Best Drinks Offer, building up to the prestigious Publican of the Year 2026 crown.

Speaking ahead of the big night, Punch CEO Andy Spencer said:

“We’re incredibly excited for this year’s Publican of the Year awards, which promises to be a fantastic night celebrating excellence across our pub estate.

“It is always an honour to be surrounded by, and shine a light on the incredible Publicans and Management Partners who help to inspire those moments in our pubs and in the heart of their communities every single day. We’re proud to stand beside them and celebrate everything they’ve achieved, partnering with them to create the UK’s 5 Star Pub Company.”