An Industry Changed For Good? How Hospitality Businesses Can Get Ready for the Year Ahead

Despite the uncertainty hanging over hospitality, there is one thing we can say with a sufficient level of confidence – there will, eventually, be a phased re-opening of the industry (albeit with restrictions).

Still confronted with a huge amount of uncertainty over the timing and nature of re-opening as well as the looming cliff-edge to Government support, businesses urgently need to put plans in place to safeguard their future.

Over the past year, the hospitality industry has had to adapt the best it can in the face of unprecedented change as rules constantly change.And whilst innovative delivery and take-out services have proven fruitful for some businesses in the short-term, they aren’t a long-term answer for many.

However, operators must remember that many people will be hesitant and cautious about socialising once again, looking for safe and responsible venues when they begin eating out.Therefore, it is vital for businesses to think and act sensibly as they consider their re-opening strategies.

A PROVEN TRACK RECORD

Operators must reflect upon those innovations and approaches that have worked particularly well, versus those which didn’t prove as fruitful for their business. By carefully comparing and considering the profitability of new revenue streams (such as takeaway services or DIY recipe kits), and fine-tuning those that offer the greatest returns, they may prove a lasting success when they are able to re-open their doors once again.

Making the most of the outdoors

Where available, operators would do well to spend this time as an opportunity to ensure outdoor areas are maximised as much as possible.The re-opening will most likely be in Spring or even Summer, where warmer weather entices customers outdoors.What’s more, the virus is thought to transmit less in an outdoor environment, so for the safety conscious customer, being outside will be key for encouraging their return.

TAKE UP TECHNOLOGY

Now is also a good time to consider strategies around further implementation of technologies that will assist social distancing.This could include ordering and payment apps, which may prove beneficial in the longer term with the more tech-savvy, safety first customer.