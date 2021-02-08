How Britain’s Travel Restrictions Can Boost its Domestic Travel and Hospitality Sector

The hotel and broader hospitality sector have been one of the biggest generators of employment in the United Kingdom in recent years. By analysing its reach and potential, it can come up as one of the critical sectors which can aid in the UK’s economic recovery from its coronavirus lows. Estimates suggest the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) is predicted to contract by 4 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. The hospitality sector is among the hardest-hit sectors during the lockdown.To aid the sector, Chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak had announced a one-off grant worth up to GBP 9,000 (USD 12,224) which was earmarked for the UK retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, and an additional GBP 594 million discretionary fund for other businesses in January.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND DOMESTIC BOOM Experts feel the industry is poised to witness a sharp increase in domestic bookings and inquiries owing to new and complicated international travel restrictions, such as mandatory quarantine in hotels, negative Covid-19 tests and Passenger Locator Forms.These new norms have deterred British holidayers from travelling to other countries, with many opting for UK destinations this summer. Online booking websites have reported a sharp spike in inquiries high- lighting this trend. Independent Cottages, a website advertising over 1,800 accommodations, said their booking inquiries for English proper- ties had shot up by a staggering 300 per cent from the first lockdown in the previous year. Similarly, another holiday accommodation website Holiday Cottages confirmed their bookings had increased by 39 per cent from the previous year and were up by 98 per cent for the summer holidays period. Inquiries for camping and self-catering accommodations have gathered traction during this period.