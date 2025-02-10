Applications Open For New Grants To Support Tourism & Hospitality Careers

Share Post Share Email

New grants aimed at kickstarting people’s future careers in one of the county’s most diverse and rewarding industries have officially launched for applications, thanks to Cumbria Tourism’s 50th Anniversary Fund.

Cumbria Community Foundation is now distributing grants of up to £500 to those who are newly employed in Cumbria’s vibrant tourism and hospitality industry, as well as tourism and hospitality students aged 16+ years who live and study/train in the county.

Recognising the potential barriers faced by some as they contemplate a career in tourism and hospitality, the grants will provide financial support ranging from specialist equipment such as uniforms or chef’s utensils, travel costs and study materials like textbooks or laptops. They can also help with hardship costs, like rent deposits, to enable people complete their studies/apprenticeships and forge their way towards roles ranging from management and customer service, to outdoor activities, marketing, arts and creative, catering, beauty/spa, and more.

Cumbria Tourism’s 50th Anniversary Fund was set up to give a helping hand to the future innovators who will take tourism and hospitality forward in the coming years. The first wave of grants are available now, with fundraising continuing throughout 2025 – and beyond – to ensure a long-term legacy for the new endowment fund.

Lakes College is just one of the education partners encouraging the next generation of tourism talent to make the most of the new grants.

Principal Chris Nattress says:

“Cumbria’s hospitality sector is a fantastic industry for a wide variety of people to join and thrive within. Cumbria Tourism’s brilliant scheme to provide financial support while people get going in their hospitality career is great and just what’s needed to enable people to find and take that first step in getting their interesting and rewarding career going.”