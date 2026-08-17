Applications to Run Pubs with Greene King hit Record High

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Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise business of Greene King, has reported record applications from prospective pub operators and a strong start to the year. During the first six months of 2026, the business received 1,449 applications – a 26% increase compared with the same period in 2025 and a record number of applications.

With occupancy rates at 97% and an average tenure of over eight years, only a handful of Greene King pubs are on the market to run at one time, with 26 applications for each pub available to let in H1.

The majority of Greene King’s pubs available during the period were in Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Oxfordshire. However, further Greene King data shows that demand is widespread across the country, with almost a quarter (23%) of applicants looking for opportunities in London and the South East and a further 22% seeking pubs in the North West and Yorkshire. More than 10% expressed interested in Wales and the South West.

The data also highlights the different kind of sites prospective pub operators are looking for. Almost one in five (20%) want to run pubs exclusively in towns and city centres, while 14% are interested only in rural or coastal locations.

The figures also demonstrate the continued appeal of the partnership pub model. 52% of applicants applied to run their first pub, highlighting the demand for opportunities that combine entrepreneurial freedom with the backing of an established pub company and brewer. Greene King Pub Partners enables publicans to run their own pub businesses with dedicated operational support, investment and industry expertise.

So far this year, Greene King Pub Partners has spent half a million pounds supporting its publicans with marketing for key events like the World Cup, Six Nations and St Patrick’s Day. The business is also continuing its dedicated investment programme in its partnership pubs and has spent almost £10 million on upgrades and refurbishments in the first half of the year, including full pub refits, major garden investments and extensions. A further £17 million in investment is planned before the end of the year.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “It’s incredibly encouraging to see record numbers of people wanting to run their own pubs in partnership with Greene King – demonstrating continued appeal and trust in the partnership pub model.

“Running a pub is an incredibly rewarding opportunity, especially for those looking to build their own business whilst also playing a vital role in their community. We’re fully committed to giving our partners the support, investment and expertise they need to succeed, so they can thrive in their local communities.”

Greene King continues to be recognised as a leader in the industry. The Pubs Code Adjudicator’s 2026 Annual Tied Pub Tenant Survey saw 71% overall satisfaction from Greene King Pub Partners compared to a 56% average across the six biggest partnership pub companies.

Similarly, Greene King came joint first in the pub industry’s Licensee Index with 75% overall satisfaction, compared to a 68% average across the six biggest partnership pub companies.

Jay Simpson, who runs The Two Poplars in Wokingham in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Almost a year ago to the day, I took the leap of faith and opened my very own pub in partnership with Greene King. Looking back, it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than being your own boss, getting to know your regulars and seeing the difference you can make serving your local community.

“It’s hard work, don’t get me wrong, but seeing your own business succeed, your staff develop and most importantly customers smiling and enjoying themselves at your pub makes it all worthwhile.

“Being voted Wokingham Pub of the Year earlier this summer was a real pinch me moment – as was hosting fans to watch the Three Lions!

“For anyone else thinking about running their own pub, my advice would be simple: go for it! I only wish I’d done it sooner.”