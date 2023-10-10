Arc Inspirations To Open Its Largest Development To Date – Manahatta Newcastle

Share Tweet Share Email

Bar operator Arc Inspirations is set to launch the biggest development in the group’s history with the grand opening of its glamourous New York-themed bar, Manahatta, in Newcastle city centre this November.

Known for being chic and Instagrammable havens, the newest addition to the Manahatta portfolio will bring masterfully-crafted cocktails and the exciting, energetic and unmistakable party beat of New York to the vibrant city of Newcastle. Manahatta Newcastle will be the ninth site for the brand, with award-winning and established locations in Birmingham, Harrogate, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and York.

Set in the former Allied Irish Bank on Collingwood Street, the brand-new bar will feature high ceilings and a dramatic open space for guests to immerse themselves in the venue’s larger-than-life atmosphere, with touches of the Grade II-listed building’s original architectural features displayed or retained to compliment the brand’s signature style and preserve the venue’s rich history.

The venue can hold 450 guests and features a long bar that invites guests to savour exquisite cocktails, neon signs that add a touch of the big-city, disco balls that set the stage for dance-floor magic, and even swing chairs that add a playful and chic element. The venue also includes a mezzanine floor, overlooking the main bar area and features a spacious second bar – making the ‘The Highline’ the perfect place to hire for parties and corporate events.

The new location is close to Arc Inspirations existing Newcastle Banyan branch, nearby on Blackett Street, aligning to the group’s strategy of operating in clusters; complementary brands located in close proximity to each other in key towns and cities in the Midlands and the North of England.

Commenting on the news, Arc Inspirations co-founder and CEO Martin Wolstencroft said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing the Manahatta brand to Newcastle. We’re particularly proud of this specific location, following an extremely rigorous process to win the necessary approvals needed to open a brand-new venue in the heart of Newcastle’s established nightlife scene.

“The Manahatta brand is well established in other city centres across the Midlands and North, so we are confident that a premium bar like Manahatta will fit right in and quickly become a popular addition to the incredible nightlife and bar scene here. With the festive season coming, Manahatta is going to be the perfect destination for guests to party in this Christmas.

“The new venue will create 75 jobs in the local area, including managers, bar, floor and kitchen staff and we’re truly delighted to be expanding our fantastic team. We know that the site holds architectural significance and we are incredibly pleased with how the conversion has gone, so we cannot wait to open our doors and show off our newest Manahatta to the city of Newcastle.”