Are You Ready for Hotel360?

The Hotel360 Expo is finally returning in-person, at the ExCeL London on 28th & 29th September.

Multi-award-winning exhibition organiser, Fortem International is delighted to finally reopen the Hotel360 Expo this year at the ExCeL London. Industry experts will once again meet up on the 28th & 29th of September to share their knowledge, advice and to gain invaluable insights aimed at accelerating the resurgence of the industry, post COVID-19.

After the incredibly difficult year the hotel sector has faced, Hotel360 is critical for businesses looking to regain their lost revenue and to springboard into a prosperous 2022.

In 2020 alone, occupancy rates in Europe alone dropped by 82.3%, resulting in a significant loss in revenue for the hotel sector. With restrictions easing and guests returning to your properties, it’s time to ensure you are fully equipped to manage the revival of the industry.

Hotel360 boasts over 150 seminars, panel debates, innovation awards and industry-leading keynote sessions, providing you with all of the educational content you require to perfect your systems and services. We are excited to welcome keynote speakers from Radisson Hotel Group, Hilton, UKHospitality and Wundermart, who will be available to share their insights. Hotel360 is the only place where you can gain unprecedented access to all of these amazing features, all under the same roof, over two unmissable days.

With only 2 weeks to go until the event, tickets are limited and going fast. So register for your free tickets now to avoid missing out on this incredible opportunity. Plus, if you register now, you can receive your very own exclusive show guide straight to your doorstep. Plan ahead, ensuring you do not miss a thing and be fully prepared for your business to bounce back, bigger and better than ever, in 2022.

To find out more about the event visit the website hotel360expo.co.uk and be sure to register for your free tickets!