Covid Passports ‘To Help Curb Rising Hospitalisations’

With the extant Covid-19 activity in the United Kingdom, the healthcare authorities have specifically shifted their focus on reducing the rate of hospital admissions as communities continue to struggle with the widespread transmission of the Delta variant.

It becomes very crucial for the National Health Service (NHS) to limit the number of infections, as well as the people seeking immediate medical intervention, at a time when businesses are bracing for a revenue-filled period after a disruptive stretch of more than 17 months.

The government’s recommendation of mandating the usage of Covid passports will essentially help the nation as people step out of their homes in larger numbers following the removal of the lockdown restrictions and the social distancing guidelines. However, the proposal of mandating the Covid passports have not been welcomed by the hospitality association.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, has recently said that the obligatory usage of Covid passports at certain hospitality venues “will be unworkable”.The same will force the enterprises to face “complex equality rules”, effectively raising the conflict between the staff and customers, she added.

The Downing Street administration has been quite proactive in taking the necessary and preventive measures that can substantiate the overall response in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.The idea of mandating the Covid passports materially lines under the same belief, a plan of action that is highly likely to help the authorities to reduce the possibilities of transmission as the Delta variant and its sub-lineages are affecting the double-jabbed communities.