Asian Food & Drink Awards Finalists Announced

Share Post Share Email

Samara Events has revealed the identities of the UK’s top 50 Asian restaurants, with the winners set to be feted at a glittering awards ceremony being held at the Dilly Hotel in London’s Mayfair on Monday 2nd December.

The top 50 venues will now be being whittled down to 10 eventual winners by a team of judges led by Good Curry Guide editor, George Shaw, who said:

“Those working in the Asian hospitality sector are a shining beacon of light showing the enrichment afforded by multiculturalism and the social cohesion enjoyed by most people in our towns and cities around the country.”

“These, the 10thAsian Food & Restaurant Awards (AFRA), are a significant landmark on a decade-long journey of celebrating culinary excellence.”

The Asian Food & Restaurant Awards is an annual black-tie gala dinner dedicated to recognising excellence across the Asian food and hospitality sector.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievements among restaurants, takeaways, chefs, food and drink brands, catering companies, retailers, and suppliers that have made an indelible mark on the eating habits of the British public.

Attul Haq, AFRA’s CEO, said:

“The British-Asian food and hospitality industry plays a significant role in the UK economy and contributes greatly to the country’s cultural and economic growth.

“These awards highlight the contribution of the people and brands that are driving Britain’s food industry forward.”

UK Top 50 Asian Restaurants can be viewed here