Asian & Oriental Chef Awards Nominations Open

Share Tweet Share Email

Nominations have opened for this year’s Asian & Oriental Chef Awards. Finalists will be invited to a live cook-off event, being held at Pillars Kitchen at the University of West London on Monday 21st February. Winners will be presented at a special dinner at the House of Lords on Monday 2nd March.

Open to professional chefs across all Asian and Oriental cuisines, nominations are invited from members of the public, restaurant critics, food journalists, bloggers and restaurateurs.

Organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which represents the UK’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants and takeaways, eight shortlisted chefs will be invited to compete at a cook-off at the University of West London in Ealing, before a panel of independent judges. Scores will be determined on criteria of innovation, technical skill, nutrition hygiene, creativity and flavours.

Winners will be announced on the day and presented at a dinner being held at the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace, overlooking The Thames, on Wednesday 2nd March.

The dinner will also be used as a launch platform to promote the ACF’s other prestigious events later in the year: the 6th Asian Restaurant Awards, being held in Manchester and Edinburgh plus the 12th Asian Curry Awards in November.

Commenting on the competition, ACF Chairman Yawar Khan said: “Issues faced by the hospitality industry in recent times have been well documented – not least of which is attracting new young talent into the sector. Standards have risen exponentially since we launched our various awards to recognise the most innovative chefs. We want to showcase the very best and show potential recruits the exciting channel for their skills and creativity that the restaurant industry has to offer.”

Asian and Oriental food lovers can vote for their favourite restaurant chefs at www.acfederation.org/asian-and-oriental-chef-award-nomination-form