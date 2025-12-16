Ask For Clive Leads the Charge Against Hate and Builds Inclusive Nightlife Spaces

Share Post Share Email

Hate crime isn’t just a statistic, it’s a harsh reality affecting thousands daily. Over 137,000 hate crimes were recorded in England and Wales last year, though the true figure is closer to 176,000.

Marginalised communities, including LGBTQ+ people and disabled individuals, are disproportionately targeted, with over 90% of incidents occurring in public spaces. This underscores the urgent need for safe, inclusive spaces where everyone can belong.

Ask For Clive has returned with a clear, powerful message: nightlife venues and public spaces belong to everyone, and fear, abuse, or intimidation will no longer push people out.

Partnering with the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and NTIA CIC, the campaign is scaling nationally to ensure the promise of safety and inclusion is more than a sticker, it’s a movement.

Inside venues, 85% of people report feeling safe, but that confidence drops to 60% on streets after midnight, hitting marginalized communities hardest. Ask For Clive addresses this by transforming venues into sanctuaries of inclusion, where hate has no home.

The campaign’s strategy is actionable and impactful:

Visible Commitment: The iconic Ask For Clive sticker signals, “This venue stands with the community, not discrimination.”

Empowered Staff: Night Safe Champions are trained to foster allyship, recognise micro-aggressions, and uphold zero tolerance for hate.

Community-Led Policy: The Everyone Is Welcome Coalition ensures lived experiences drive real change.

Ongoing Accountability: Night Safe Spaces Accreditation embeds inclusion and safeguarding into daily operations.

Celebration & Solidarity: Pub Pride highlights progress and reinforces a culture of acceptance.

The pathway is simple yet powerful: make the promise, train staff, embed inclusive culture, assure systems, and celebrate progress. With its grassroots foundation and now national reach, Ask For Clive is uniquely positioned to create safer, more welcoming spaces for all.

As Silvana Kill, COO of NTIA, notes:

“Carrying this forward is both an honour and a responsibility. By strengthening safeguarding and empowering venues and staff, we’re helping ensure every customer, no matter their background or identity, can enjoy our spaces with confidence, dignity and respect.”

Sacha Lord, Chair of NTIA:

“The partnership between NTIA and Ask For Clive shows our shared commitment to creating safer, more Inclusive, truly welcoming spaces across the hospitality and night-time economy.”

Ask For Clive Co-Founder Clive Duffey:

“We set out to make a difference, and we have. Now we’re ready to go further, with the right partners behind us.”

Danny Clare, Co-Founder of Ask For Clive:

“Ask For Clive has always been about visibility, accessibility and solidarity. With NTIA, the mission continues with the strength and scale it deserves.”