PREM Rugby And Fuller’s Renew Partnership To Celebrate Sporting Drama, Fans And Community

PREM Rugby has announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with London Pride, the flagship ale of Fuller’s Brewery, in a new multi-year deal that will see London Pride continue as the Official Beer Partner of PREM Rugby.

The extension arrives at a landmark time for PREM Rugby, following a record-breaking start to the new season and a rebrand earlier this summer. The competition has entered a fresh era focused on deepening fan connections, elevating matchday experiences, and celebrating the defining moments of the game through a revitalised content strategy.

As part of the extension, fans can expect an expanded presence of London Pride across fixtures nationwide, with immersive experiences designed to elevate Gallagher PREM matchdays.

At the heart of the collaboration is the launch of the ‘Moments of Pride’ content series, co-created with PREM Rugby to celebrate the triumphs, rivalries, shared pride, and community spirit that make rugby truly unforgettable.

Supporters will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes by sharing their own Moments of Pride, bringing their personal stories to the forefront.

Kelly Cooke, Commercial Director at PREM Rugby, said:

“London Pride has been a fantastic partner for PREM Rugby, and we’re thrilled to be extending that relationship for several more years. Their long-standing ties to rugby and commitment to celebrating community make them the perfect fit for our league.

“As we enter a new chapter with our refreshed brand, this partnership will allow us to deliver even more for our supporters throughout the campaign. Together with London Pride, we’ll continue to put fans at the heart of the action and celebrate everything that makes the Gallagher PREM unique.”

Rob Hobart, Marketing Director, Asahi UK said:

“We are incredibly proud to renew London Pride’s long-standing partnership with PREM Rugby and continue to build on our shared values of community, tradition, and passion. London Pride has always been part of the match day ritual for rugby fans, whether it’s pre-match anticipation, post-match celebration, or simply sharing a moment with friends.

“The launch of our new ‘Moments of Pride’ campaign will allow us to celebrate those truly inspiring stories and the incredible community spirit of the Gallagher PREM, putting the fans right at the heart of the action. We look forward to creating many more unforgettable moments together.”