Augill Castle Announces Passing Of Co-Owner Simon Bennett

Share Post Share Email

Cumbria hotel, Augill Castle has announced the sad passing of co-owner Simon Bennett.

Having co-owned and run the castle for over 25 years, Simon and Wendy Bennett transformed the property into a characteristic country house hotel with 14 bedrooms, investing heavily in refurbishment and renovation of the venue, providing guests with the true essence of a shared country house experience.

Over the past two decades, Simon proudly championed a different kind of hospitality – one rooted in generosity and genuine connection. Guests from across the country were drawn not just to the castle’s turrets, but to Simon’s unwavering belief that hospitality is about people first.

Prior to Augill, Simon had a career as a hotelier, restaurateur and journalist. His early hospitality career included roles at leading hotels across the world, including in Canada, Fiji, Australia, and Hong Kong. After returning to London, he retrained as a journalist, writing for the Northampton Evening Telegraph before co-owning a restaurant in Mayfair. His experiences laid the foundation for his deep understanding of the guest experience and the importance of storytelling in hospitality.

Simon was a long-serving Director and Chair of Cumbria Tourism’s Commercial Committee, where he championed the interests of independent businesses and rural tourism. Gill Haig, current Chair of Cumbria Tourism shared her thoughts from the committee: “Our overwhelming memories of Simon are and will always be of generosity, commitment and fun.”

Known for being a passionate advocate for small, independent businesses, Simon played a key role in shaping strategies that helped introduce key change in how tourism would be able to keep up with other third-party booking platforms. Simon was widely respected for his integrity, insight, and unwavering belief that tourism should serve both visitors and the communities they visit.

Simon was a frequent commentator on the state of hospitality and future of rural tourism and a regular contributor to industry debate.

Co-owner of Augill Castle, Wendy Bennett said:

“Simon was a true original. He believed deeply in the value of doing things differently – of welcoming people not just into a hotel, but into a home. He had an incredible gift for making guests feel like old friends. His loss is felt not only by those closest to him, but by the many guests and friends who were touched by his humour, warmth and larger-than-life presence. The hospitality world has lost not only a passionate hotelier, but a true advocate, mentor and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.”