Autumn Budget 2021: What Does It Mean for the Hospitality Industry?

In the Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a series of policies designed to support the recovery of the hospitality industry. As one of the hardest hit sectors in recent years due to Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, many pubs, hotels, and restaurants were eagerly waiting to learn what level of help that they would receive as they head into the new year.

Key changes included –

• VAT: At the moment the industry is very much enjoying a reduced rate at 12.5%. However, this is set to revert back to 20% from the 1st April 2022.

• Employment costs and National Minimum Wage increase: The industry will take years to recover from the impact of the pandemic, especially as they are currently paying higher costs due to inflation and an increased National MinimumWage. The implementation of the 1.25% health and social care levy from April 2022 will also increase pressure on the P&L of many pubs, hotels, and restaurants.The freezing of personal income tax thresholds will also have an impact on employees themselves, as the increase in minimum wage will mean that lower paid workers will be paying more tax than they would have done when personal allowances were raised in line with inflation.

• Business rates: Continued government support will play a key role in the recovery of many hospitality businesses. Fortunately, it has been announced that for the 2022/23 financial year, the hospitality and leisure sectors will receive a 50% rate discount up to a cap of £110,000 per business.