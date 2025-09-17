Autumn Budget Must #Cutthedancefloortax To Save Britain’s Nightlife Says NTIA

Share Post Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) is calling on the Government to act in the upcoming Autumn Budget to #CutTheDancefloorTax and protect the spaces that make towns and cities vibrant.

This crisis they say is not just economic, it is cultural. Dancefloors, whether in pubs, bars, or clubs, are spaces of freedom and expression, where communities gather, artists perform, and people can express themselves. This is not about tradition; it is about protecting vital platforms for social, creative, and cultural life.

According to research:

-The late-night sector has shrunk 26.4% since March 2020, compared with 8.1% in the wider evening economy.

-Nearly 800 venues have closed in the last 5 years, with three shutting every week over the past three months.

-More than 89,000 jobs have been lost since October 2024, while 7 in 10 venues are losing money or barely breaking even.

-A quarter of towns and cities that had nightclubs in 2020 now have none, 16% have lost all late night venues completely

The research also reveals that trading conditions are critical with operating costs have risen by 30–40% since 2020, compounded by rent, energy, staffing pressures, and taxation. The Autumn Budget earlier this year added £30,000–£80,000 in extra costs per venue, pushing businesses to breaking point. Consumers want to go out, but cost-of-living pressures, safety concerns, and limited late-night transport put nights out beyond reach for many.

Michael Kill, CEO, NTIA, said:

“Britain’s nightlife is under real threat. Dancefloor’s, whether in pubs, bars, or clubs, are spaces of freedom, creativity, and expression, where communities gather, artists perform, and people can be themselves. Venues are closing, jobs are being lost, and trading conditions are unsustainable. The Government must recognise that it does not own dancefloors, they are owned by communities.

The Autumn Budget is a critical point in the Chancellors tenure, and we expect the Government to be judged on the outcome on the 26th November. They must give businesses the financial headroom to survive, we are urging them to consider cutting VAT, reinstating employers’ National Insurance thresholds, and to move towards a fairer more considered business rates system. Every week we delay, more venues disappear. The time to act is now.”

The NTIA is calling on the Government to take urgent action through three key measures:

-Cut VAT for Hospitality & Night-Time Economy – Permanently reduce VAT for venues, bars, and clubs to support recovery and long-term growth.

-Reinstate National Insurance Thresholds for Employers – Ease hiring pressures on hospitality and night-time businesses to protect jobs.

-Deliver Transactional Reform of Business Rates – Lower the Hospitality and NTE Business Multiplier and reform business rates to provide much-needed relief and stability.

The NTIA has urgesd MPs, policymakers, industry leaders, and the public to support the #CutTheDancefloorTax campaign and pressure the Chancellor, along with the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, and the Secretary of State for DCMS to act in the Autumn Budget.

Operators are urged to write their MP Today in support! Follow the simple instructions – https://ntia.co.uk/email-your-mp/find-your-mp-protect-britains-night-time-economy/