Youngs Report Like-for-Like Sales Increase Thanks to Summer Sun

This summer’s sunny weather has helped pub operator Young’s increase its half-year sales, as they provide an update on trading for the 24 weeks ended 15 September, ahead of its Capital Markets Day taking place tomorrow, 18 September.

The group report that the strong trading momentum announced in its AGM trading update on the 9 July 2025 has continued through the summer, with like-for-like sales up 5.6% and total sales up 5.3% in the period.

This performance they say, reflects healthy demand for premium, individual and well invested pubs, supported by the ongoing sunny weather as customers continued to enjoy gardens, riverside locations and outdoor spaces.

Investments during the period also included several former City Pub sites such as Daly’s Wine Bar, Bow Street Tavern and the Old Firehouse, all completed ahead of the autumn and busy festive periods.

Simon Dodd, CEO of Young’s, commented:

“It is fantastic to be reporting another strong trading period for Young’s. This performance is all thanks to our brilliant teams who continue to delight our customers across our well invested pubs, against a backdrop of prolonged warm weather in the UK. We enter the autumn in a strong position and expect to maintain the momentum into the all-important Christmas trading period, giving us confidence in the remainder of the year.”