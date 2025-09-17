Hospitality Action Launches Third Step-By-Step Guide To Boost Wellbeing In Hospitality Workplaces

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality charity Hospitality Action has unveiled its latest Step-by-Step guide focusing on Activating Wellbeing in Hospitality.

Created in partnership with its annual fundraising initiative, Walk for Wellbeing, the guide – the third in the series – highlights the importance of tackling the wellbeing challenges faced by hospitality workers and has been designed to help businesses and individuals across the industry take practical steps to support employee mental health and wellbeing.

Hospitality Action’s latest Taking the Temperature survey found that while 78% of employees feel more comfortable talking about mental health than they did five years ago, issues such as understaffing, excessive workloads and poor life balance continue to have a negative impact across the industry.

The guide points to effective solutions such as Hospitality Action’s Employee Assistance Programme, which offers 24/7 confidential support, financial guidance and counselling services to anyone working in the sector. It also encourages employers to put movement and connection at the heart of workplace wellbeing.

From team walks and informal gatherings that strengthen relationships, to simple initiatives that promote balance and openness, the guide shows how small, practical steps can make a big difference. Walk for Wellbeing is a perfect example of how movement and connection can be built into team culture, creating space to support both individual and collective wellbeing.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive at Hospitality Action, commented:

“Hospitality is one of the UK’s most exciting and rewarding industries, but it’s also very demanding. Our new Step-by-Step Guide is designed to move the conversation on from awareness to action. It offers practical, achievable ideas that can help leaders and teams improve their physical health, strengthen connections and create a workplace culture where wellbeing is a priority.”

Download the guide & sign up

The Step-by-Step Guide is now available to download and offers an essential resource for hospitality businesses of all sizes.

To register for Walk for Wellbeing, please visit www.walkforwellbeing.org.