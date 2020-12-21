Avoiding a Festive HR Hangover

It might be the strangest festive period for many years, with few organisations considering a Christmas Party, but even a virtual meet-up, with perhaps alcohol sent in advance, is still an organised event that is still essentially an extension of the workplace.The same rules and expectations apply. VIRTUAL PROBLEMS TO FACE IN THE REAL WORLD Although the party may take place outside of the workplace and normal office hours, there remains the risk that an employer will be liable for the actions of its staff. Unfortunately, consuming high volumes of alcohol can be the catalyst for serious legal issues, with incidents of dis- crimination or harassment not unheard of. The availability of alcohol and the relaxed social environment can soon see festivities spill over, and sexual harassment is usually the most common problem at these events, even if they are not occurring in the physical world.

Accusations of discrimination on the grounds of age, race or sexual orientation also occur – I’m sure we can all picture the type of unsavoury scenario described. PROTECT YOUR ORGANISATION When the drinks are flowing, emotions can become heightened and this can lead to serious issues occurring.Any existing workplace tensions can escalate into verbal or physical confrontations, as members of staff decide to confront one another, while under the influence. This type of unacceptable behaviour could lead to claims for potentially unlimited compensation, not to mention the significant amount of time and effort senior management must invest into the subsequent investigation. If the return to the office in January wasn’t stressful enough, these anxieties can be enhanced when employment lawyers are called to deal with an incident. There are several steps organisations should follow to avoid becoming that client: When employees can bring partners, be sure not to discriminate on the grounds of sexual orientation and don’t assume all partners will be of the opposite sex;

Don’t leave anybody out – every member of staff should be invited to the Christmas party, even if it’s online, regardless of whether they’re ill or on leave, as not doing so could result in claims of discrimination.

Ensure you have an equal opportunities/anti-harassment and anti – discrimination policy in place;