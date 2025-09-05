Back Small Business To Unlock Growth says FSB NI Chair Ahead of Party Conferences

Share Post Share Email

FSB NI Chair Alan Lowry has urged politicians to prioritise small businesses, cut rising costs, and create conditions for investment and jobs to drive growth and reduce economic inactivity in Northern Ireland.

Every autumn, UK political parties hold their annual conferences – gatherings of politicians, party members and affiliated groups, aimed at rallying support for the party. For all parties, conferences are an opportunity to raise revenue, connect with their membership and attract media attention.

However, with rising costs, and mounting job losses in particular in the hospitality sector, the annual party conference season will once again dominate the political landscape across the UK.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), says this is a vital moment to ensure that the voice of small business is not only heard, but clearly taken to heart.

FSB NI Chair Alan Lowry said: “FSB will be delivering keynote addresses at each of the main party conferences in Great Britain this autumn and attending all the main party conferences in Northern Ireland. Our message will be clear: small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and their concerns must be taken seriously if we are to unlock sustainable growth and prosperity. As we look towards the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, FSB will be pressing hard for a policy agenda that supports entrepreneurship, investment, and innovation rather than stifling them.”

“At the same time, we cannot ignore the pressing challenges that small businesses face. Economic inactivity remains stubbornly high and, in some sectors, businesses have stopped recruiting altogether. This is not because they lack ambition, but because the cost of doing business is becoming increasingly unsustainable. Energy, labour, and borrowing costs are rising, while regulation and compliance demands continue to add pressure. When businesses raise these concerns, politicians must listen. Small firms are not in the business of scaremongering—they are simply telling it as it is.”

“That is why, as we head into the conference season and towards the budget, FSB will be urging the government not to pile further costs and burdens onto small businesses. The reality is simple: if firms cannot afford to recruit, invest, or innovate, the economy as a whole will stall. Supporting business is not a cost—it is an investment in jobs, growth, and communities.”

“Locally, the Northern Ireland Executive will also face a crucial autumn agenda. Several major issues need urgent attention. The proposed Good Jobs Employment Rights Bill is a case in point. While well-intentioned, the idea that “good jobs” can be created simply through legislation is misguided. The best way to deliver high-quality employment is by building a buoyant economy in which businesses can thrive – competing with each other to raise the bar in employment terms and conditions. It is businesses, not politicians, that create jobs—and government’s role should be to provide the conditions in which those businesses can succeed.”

“That means getting the basics right. We need a modern planning system that supports investment rather than deterring it. We need infrastructure fit for a 21st-century economy, from digital connectivity to transport links. We need a serious strategy for apprenticeships and skills programmes that match the needs of employers. We need a fair and transparent system of business rates that does not penalise small firms. Properly harnessed, AI could drive productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness across sectors—from manufacturing and logistics to retail and hospitality; and we need to ensure that any financial support provided by the UK Government is passed directly to the business community in Northern Ireland, not siphoned off elsewhere.”

“Alongside these challenges lies a huge opportunity: the unique position Northern Ireland holds with dual market access to both the UK internal market and the EU single market. This could be a game-changer, but only if the practical problems highlighted in FSB’s recently published Windsor Framework Realities report are resolved. Businesses want certainty, simplicity, and support to take advantage of this unique status—not additional red tape or costs.”

“The months ahead will therefore be pivotal. As politicians debate their visions at conference halls across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, they must remember this: economic growth starts with small business. By backing entrepreneurs, listening to their concerns and creating the right environment, government can unleash the innovation, investment, and job creation that our economy so badly needs.”