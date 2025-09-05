Springboard’s Christmas Campaign Unwraps Opportunity: Raffle to Change Lives Through Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

Springboard, a leading UK hospitality charity, is calling on festive generosity to support its 2025 Christmas campaign by purchasing digital raffle tickets and making donations that unlock potential and empower individuals to find rewarding careers in the industry.

With every £10 raffle ticket, purchased here https://springboard.uk.net/christmas, supporters can not only win incredible prizes, including Dinner for Four with Wine Pairing by a Sommelier in Claridge’s Restaurant, and a Two-Night Stay for Two People in a King Guestroom with Breakfast at Hilton London Metropole amongst others, but can also provide meaningful gifts to friends, colleagues (Secret Santa), and clients, proving there’s a better way to give this Christmas.

The charity is offering to send raffle tickets out on behalf of your company with a personalised message from you, a thank you from the charity and a chance to win a prize. This is a purposeful alternative to traditional cards and unimaginative corporate gifts that often end up in landfill. Every donation helps create brighter futures: for every £2,500 raised, one individual gets the chance to complete a Springboard course.

“Our goal is to combine festive generosity with life-changing impact,” says Amy-Jane Cahalane, Head of Marketing and Events “Instead of boxes of chocolates, candles and socks, a Springboard raffle ticket is a meaningful gesture that gives hope and opportunity, as well as the possibility and excitement of winning one of the special prizes donated by our generous friends at Bulgari, Claridges Restaurant, Cowarth Park, Hilton London Metropole and The Clermont Victoria.”

The campaign makes it easy for supporters to give, gift, and inspire. Springboard also invites restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels to incorporate a charity donation on festive products sold during the month of December and an option to donate to the charity on customer bills.

All proceeds go directly to supporting Springboard’s work, empowering people from all backgrounds to find rewarding careers, and strengthening the future of the hospitality sector.