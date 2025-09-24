Bakery Chain Greggs Ventures into Licensed Trade with Newcastle Pop-Up

Share Post Share Email

High street bakery chain Greggs is set to make its debut in the licensed trade this weekend, launching a five-month pop-up pub concept in Newcastle city centre.

The bakery brand, traditionally associated with savoury pastries and grab-and-go items, has transformed space within Fenwick’s Eldon Square department store to create The Golden Flake Tavern, which opens to the public on Saturday 27 September.

The 88-cover venue represents the latest evolution in Greggs experimental hospitality offerings, following previous upscale dining collaborations at the same location.

The pub launch features two specially commissioned draught beers developed exclusively for the venue. Working alongside Newcastle-based Full Circle Brew Co, the operator has created Pink Jammie Pale Ale and Gosforth 1939 Stottie Lager, both designed to complement the food offering.

The drinks menu extends beyond the signature brews to include a full bar service featuring cocktails inspired by the bakery’s core product range.

The food operation centres on traditional British pub fare reimagined through the lens of the bakery’s signature items. The 15-dish menu includes innovative takes on classics such as chicken bake parmo, steak bake mixed grill, and sausage roll served with mashed potato.

Bar snacks draw on the brand’s dessert heritage, with offerings including yum yum bread and butter pudding alongside pink jammie trifle – a dessert featuring doughnut pieces set in jelly with jam, custard and cream toppings.

The venue’s Sunday carvery service positions pastry-based items as the centrepiece of traditional roast dinners, accompanied by conventional pub carvery sides including roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and cauliflower cheese.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “Following the reaction and success of our previous collaborations with Fenwick – Bistro by Greggs in 2023 and the Greggs Champagne Bar last year – we’re thrilled to be launching our third landmark venture together.

“The Golden Flake Tavern brings a fresh twist to the traditional British pub experience and we hope everyone who joined us before, along with many new faces, will come along to enjoy this unique Greggs experience.”

Fenwick strategic partnerships director Leo Fenwick said: “This latest collaboration celebrates the best of both brands, pairing Greggs’ much-loved classics with our own distinctive approach to creating memorable in-store experiences.

“As two North East icons, we’re proud to work together again in offering customers something playful, surprising and truly unique in the heart of Newcastle.”

Industry observers note the move reflects growing experimentation within the quick-service restaurant sector, as established brands seek to expand their hospitality footprint and explore new revenue streams within the licensed trade.

The venue’s limited five-month tenure suggests this may serve as a market testing opportunity ahead of potential wider rollout, though no expansion plans have been confirmed.

The Golden Flake Tavern opens Saturday 27 September at Fenwick Newcastle, Eldon Square, and will operate until approximately February 2025.