Rational Becomes First Manufacturer In Industry To Make Climate Impact Measurable

Share Post Share Email

Rational says it is the first manufacturer in the industry to provide full transparency on the climate impact of its cooking systems using verified methods and real usage data.

The global market leader in thermal food preparation has determined the product carbon footprint (PCF) for its iCombi Pro, iCombi Classic, iVario Pro and iHexagon cooking systems. The PCF shows the CO₂ footprint of a product throughout its entire life cycle, from manufacture to disposal.

Dr Peter Stadelmann, chief executive of Rational, said: “With the PCF values of our cooking systems, we are providing customers with a valuable tool to help them achieve their own climate targets and make informed investment decisions.”

The PCF values help all catering and hospitality establishments take into account their greenhouse gas emissions during the usage phase right from the planning stage, record them and integrate them into their own climate balance sheet.

Stephan Caspers, head of ESG, sustainability & risk management at Rational, added: “This is particularly relevant for companies that disclose their environmental impact as part of ESG reporting and other regulatory requirements, or that must comply with emission targets due to their building infrastructure or plans.

“Most emissions occur during the usage phase and therefore make up the most significant part of the PCF. That’s why it’s crucial that the data is reliable and provides a realistic picture.”