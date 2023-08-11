Battling Staff Shortages? Here’s How A Service Lift May Help

Share Tweet Share Email

By Mark Chapman, General Manager, Stannah Microlifts

Staff shortages have been a challenge for British hospitality businesses, with data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showing a 56% increase in staff shortages in the accommodation and food service sector compared to pre-pandemic levels.

To tackle this issue, businesses have had to turn to technology to ensure they can operate efficiently with fewer staff members. One option that can be easily implemented is the addition of service lifts to business premises. These lifts can move items like food, beverages, laundry, and luggage more efficiently between floors, reducing the manual time and effort required for tasks. This can help businesses run smoothly even with smaller teams, preventing waiting times from becoming unacceptable for customers.

Service lifts like the Microlift or Trolley lift can also reduce the risk of injury for staff and improve staff well-being by reducing physical strain, making the workplace more inclusive for those with disabilities or mobility issues.

Many business owners may be under the impression that a service lift is expensive and disruptive to install, but this is often not the case at all. Microlifts from Stannah are compact, structure-supported and quick and easy to install. These reliable and hard-wearing products are designed for operation 24/7, 365 days a year, supported by regular service visits from our expert local engineers.

So even when staff shortages bite, great service can still be provided to your customers – without the heavy lifting. With a durable and reliable Stannah lift sharing the load, your staff will be well-protected every day and able to do more than ever before.

As manual handling is such a risky business, Stannah has compiled a comprehensive Manual Handling Guide detailing how business owners can reduce the risks of staff injury and prevent further shortages due to injury.

For more information visit: resources.stannahlifts.co.uk/manual-handling