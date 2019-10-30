BBPA Airs Episode Four Of The Beer & Pubcast, Exploring Low And No Alcohol Beer

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has aired its fourth episode of its podcast series, The Beer & Pubcast.

The podcast is available to listen to on the BBPA website at beerandpub.com/beer-and-pubcast and on Soundcloud.

Made by the trade for the trade, The Beer & Pubcast speaks up for Britain’s beer and pub sector, exploring issues and topics that affect brewing and pub businesses across the UK.

This latest episode of the Beer & Pubcast explores low and no alcohol beer and features guests Laura Willoughby of Club Soda – the mindful drinking movement – and Tristan O’Hana of trade publication Pub & Bar Magazine. The episode is hosted by the BBPA’s very own Policy Manager and Beer Sommelier, Steve Livens.

The episode explores the growing market of low and no alcohol beer, discussing the mindful drinking movement behind a lot of the growth in the category and how it can continue to grow through innovation. It also includes tips for pub and bar operators on how to promote and sell low and no alcohol beer and the advantages of doing so.

Steve Livens, Policy Manager at the British Beer & Pub Association, commented:

“In this latest episode of the Beer & Pubcast, we discuss the exciting and increasing range of low and no alcohol beers here in the UK.

“This innovative category is only set to grow, so in the episode we explore tips and advice on how to promote and sell low and no alcohol beer, making it a must listen for anyone in the pub or bar trade.”