BBPA Airs Episode Three Of The Beer & Pubcast, From Adnams Brewery In Southwold

Episode explores the sectors environmental credentials and the impact of a Deposit Return Scheme

Today, the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has aired its third episode of its podcast series, The Beer & Pubcast.

The podcast is available to listen to on the BBPA website at beerandpub.com/beer-and-pubcast and on Soundcloud.

Made by the trade for the trade, The Beer & Pubcast speaks up for Britain’s beer and pub sector, exploring issues and topics that affect brewing and pub businesses across the UK.

This latest episode of the Beer & Pubcast was recorded at BBPA member Adnams, from their Sole Bay brewery, and features Adnams CEO Dr Andy Wood OBE and BBPA Director of Policy Andy Tighe. The episode explores the initiatives brewers and pubs are taking to improve their environmental credentials, as well as a detailed exploration of how a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) will impact the sector.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, commented:

“In the latest episode of the Beer & Pubcast we discuss the exciting innovations brewers and pubs are using to improve their environmental credentials. Adnams have long been a leading light in this area, so it is fascinating to hear the views of their CEO Andy Wood about what has and can be done.

“For many brewers and publicans, plans in Scotland and the rest of the UK for a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) are confusing and hugely costly. In this episode we explore what a DRS will mean for the sector, making it an essential listen for anyone working in the trade.”