Market Taverns Announces Senior Leadership Appointments as Business Looks to Next Phase of Business Growth

Share Post Share Email

Market Taverns has announced the appointment of Miles Slade as Managing Director, alongside Chris Gosling as Chief Accountant, strengthening its senior leadership team as the business builds on positive trading momentum and prepares for its next phase of growth.

Miles joins Market Taverns with extensive experience in the hospitality sector, including senior roles at RedCat Pub Company, Urban Pubs & Bars, and JD Wetherspoon bringing both his expertise and a genuine passion for pubs to the group.

“Market Taverns is a truly distinctive business, a collection of characterful London pubs, each with its own identity, heritage and loyal community. I’m excited to be joining Rolf and the team and to help shape the next chapter of the business,” said Miles.

Chris Gosling joins as Chief Accountant, bringing strong financial and operational experience from his previous senior roles with the St. John Restaurant Group, Pizza Storm and Corbin & King. He will play a key role in supporting the continued development of the business.

The appointments follow a strong trading period for Market Taverns, with Christmas trading performing well and January delivering a solid performance despite the ongoing challenges facing the hospitality industry.

As part of this transition, Market Taverns confirms that Adrian Laws will be stepping away from the business to pursue new opportunities. Adrian joined the company during a period of senior management transition and provided valuable support during that time.

Owner Rolf Munding said, “I would like to thank Adrian for his contribution and commitment to Market Taverns during an important phase for the business, and we wish him every success in the future. At the same time, I’m delighted to welcome Miles and Chris as we look ahead to the next stage of Market Taverns’ growth.”