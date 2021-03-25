Be At One Launches The Shake Off Showdown

Share Tweet Share Email

Be At One has launched a new cocktail competition this week, in the run up to reopening. The competition, aptly named The Shake Off Showdown, is designed to drive team engagement during the last weeks of lockdown, while also providing the opportunity for bartenders to get back to doing what they do best!

The winner of the competition will take home a prize of £1000 and see their creation included in the next Be At One menu refresh. There will also be a commitment of £1500 for a team building party or day out for the winner’s home bar.

The Shake Off Showdown is being sponsored by Pernod Ricard and each submission will have to adhere to Be At One’s strict guest service parameters, taking less than 60 seconds to create, ensuring speed of service, be served in the bar’s premium glassware, and contain the brand’s carefully curated selection of spirits and mixers.

Entries must be submitted, including a video representation of each cocktail submission, by Sunday 18th April before judging takes place later in the month and the winners are announced in early May.

Judging the competition will be Sarah Miller, Operations Director of Be At One, Karen Powell, Drinks Commercial at Stonegate Group, a representative from Pernod Ricard, and Jess Smit, the Be At One Bartender of the Year for 2019. Jess will also be recreating each cocktail for the judging panel to ensure the necessary COVID-secure precautions are taken for the judging event.

Kevin McNamee, Area Manager for Be At One and the brains behind the Shake Down Showdown, said: “We’re really excited to encourage our teams to engage with the Be At One brand before we reopen. It’s something that we hope to make a regular part of the annual calendar and really encourage our bartenders to take an active role in helping us to cultivate the guest offer.

“It’s been a long time since our bars have been able to function in their true form, so I hope this will signify the start of a return to normal for our Be At One teams.”