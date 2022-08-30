Ingredients:
- 1.5kg beef brisket
- 500ml chicken stock
- 2 onions, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 tbs olive oil
- 4 tablespoons tomato paste
- 100g brown sugar
- 1 tablespoons onion powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 160C.
2. Heat 1 tbs oil in a casserole on the stove over a medium-high heat. Season the brisket, then cook, turning, for 8-10 minutes until browned. Remove from the pan and rest.
3. Heat the remaining oil and add the onion to the casserole. Cook the onion for approximately 3-4 minutes until softened.
4. Reduce the heat to medium, add the garlic and cook for a further 1 minute. Add the tomato paste, brown sugar, onion powder and paprika, then cook, stirring, for a further 1-2 minutes until well combined.
5. Add the stock and bring to a simmer, then return the brisket to the casserole, fat-side up. Cover and cook in the oven for 3-3 1/2 hours until tender.
6. Remove the brisket and rest, loosely covered with foil, for 10 minutes. Return casserole to medium-high heat and cook onion sauce for a further 5 minutes or until thickened.
7. Shred the brisket and serve with the onion sauce and accompaniments.