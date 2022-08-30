Share Tweet Share Email

Ingredients:

1.5kg beef brisket

500ml chicken stock

2 onions, sliced

2 garlic cloves

2 tbs olive oil

4 tablespoons tomato paste

100g brown sugar

1 tablespoons onion powder

2 teaspoons paprika

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C.

2. Heat 1 tbs oil in a casserole on the stove over a medium-high heat. Season the brisket, then cook, turning, for 8-10 minutes until browned. Remove from the pan and rest.

3. Heat the remaining oil and add the onion to the casserole. Cook the onion for approximately 3-4 minutes until softened.

4. Reduce the heat to medium, add the garlic and cook for a further 1 minute. Add the tomato paste, brown sugar, onion powder and paprika, then cook, stirring, for a further 1-2 minutes until well combined.

5. Add the stock and bring to a simmer, then return the brisket to the casserole, fat-side up. Cover and cook in the oven for 3-3 1/2 hours until tender.

6. Remove the brisket and rest, loosely covered with foil, for 10 minutes. Return casserole to medium-high heat and cook onion sauce for a further 5 minutes or until thickened.

7. Shred the brisket and serve with the onion sauce and accompaniments.